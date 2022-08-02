Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, make up the collection that was brought together by GWS Auctions. The provenance for many of the pieces was provided by Elvis' former wife, Priscilla.

She told Reuters "This collection, the Colonel's wife had, Loanne Parker. Loanne Parker passed and a certain person had taken it and kept it away and hid it for a while and we found it and because of that, it's all laid out and all exposed now."

Priscilla Presley says that the collection "brings back memories for sure." The bringing together of the collection was down to Kruse GWS Auction House CEO, Brigitte Kruse.

She said "That's why I like being with Brigitte here - because she does her homework and she finds out the history and I want people, fans, people who love it, know that it is authentic."

Although Priscilla Presley is very protective over the collection, she doesn't own any of it. However, she did design some of the items up for auction. She created the logo for TCB (Taking Care of Business), which was the name of the rhythm band which accompanied Presley in his performances.

There is also a 10-karat diamond TCB ring which Priscilla had designed but hadn't seen since it was made.

Presley says one reason she is supporting the auction is because she is sick of seeing fake Elvis artifacts being sold.