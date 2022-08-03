Thai WPGA Invites Players to Donate Golf Items to Those with Fewer Opportunities

“Actually this type of project had been done before. When young players see the pros in great outfits and play with nice equipment, they wish they could have the same outfits and use the same equipment. Unfortunately, many don’t have the privilege to do that,” said Sarinee, the first professional female golfer in the Thai history.

“So, instead of keeping cloths from sponsors that we don’t use, we should give them to these kids or people in need so that they will be impressed with the opportunity that they wouldn’t normally have,” she added.

“Apart from golf wear, we also need golf equipment such as putters or wedges that can be used for our next project,” Sarinee said.



