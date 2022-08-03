Mon, August 15, 2022

Thai WPGA Invites Players to Donate Golf Items to Those with Fewer Opportunities

The Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association has launched a campaign called “Old for You But New to Me” to gather donated golf wear and equipment for youngsters during every Thai WPGA event.

The charity project, initiated by Thai WPGA secretary-general Sarinee Leksuwan, allows young players to have some golf experience through the used but still in good condition items of professional players. 
 

“Actually this type of project had been done before. When young players see the pros in great outfits and play with nice equipment, they wish they could have the same outfits and use the same equipment. Unfortunately, many  don’t have the privilege  to do that,” said Sarinee, the first professional female golfer in the Thai history.

“So, instead of keeping cloths from sponsors that we don’t use, we should give them to these kids or people in need so that they will be impressed with the opportunity that they wouldn’t normally have,” she added.

“Apart from golf wear, we also need golf equipment such as putters or wedges that can be used for our next project,” Sarinee said.

The Thai WPGA also eyes on another project named “First Swing” which will allow those with fewer opportunities to taste their first golf experience. 

“We want golf wear and equipment that players really use. The equipment should be in a playable condition. We will pass them on to schools or via the Hua Hin Singha Development Project. Children and school students  will feel great that they can wear and use the same outfits and items as the pros do,” Sarinee said.

“As we already have a lot of good opportunities in life, we should share them with others as well. Generosity is needed in our society. We have already started receiving donated items at this 5th SAT-TWT Open and we will carry on this activity from now on wherever our tour stops,” she said.

People who wish to donate golf items can contact the Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage. 

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

