Nong-O ‘coming for blood’ against Liam Harrison

The reigning One bantamweight Muay Thai king will put his gold on the line for the sixth time when he faces Liam Harrison at One Fight Night 1: Moraes v Johnson II at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
British striking sensation Harrison earned a title shot against Nong-O after an almost unbelievable one-round war with Muangthai PK.Saenchai in May, and the reigning world champion is looking forward to facing the formidable foe he has long admired.
“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch,” he said.
“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the Circle.”
Fans of the Thai superstar are well-aware of his striking abilities. Nong-O's weapons have earned him the highest accolades a Muay Thai athlete can hope to achieve, including four Lumpinee Stadium world titles and a Rajadamnern Stadium world championship.
The 35-year-old has accumulated a jaw-dropping record of 262-54-10 and has taken down the likes of Felipe Lobo, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Saemapetch Fairtex.
Now with his sights set on Harrison, the soft-spoken Nong-O is determined to further cement his dominance on the division he reigns over – and he offers a warning to his upcoming opponent ahead of their world title scrap.
“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I’m coming for blood,” he said.
ONE Fight Night 1 live on Sat 27 Aug, can watch on watch.onefc.com, ONE Super App, youtube ONE Championship, AIS Play (for AIS member only) from 08:00 am onwards, Thairath TV Channel 32 from 10:30 PM onwards.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022