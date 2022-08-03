Nong-O ‘coming for blood’ against Liam Harrison

British striking sensation Harrison earned a title shot against Nong-O after an almost unbelievable one-round war with Muangthai PK.Saenchai in May, and the reigning world champion is looking forward to facing the formidable foe he has long admired.



“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch,” he said.



“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the Circle.”

