Guts, glory and tears of a Thai champ at Asean Para Games

The coach said her body could not endure the pain as she was tired from competing in two events.

He explained that the reason she had screamed in pain was because her body was not the same as normal people. The coach said it took great effort from her to run like this. She was tired from Tuesday’s efforts and her leg and bottom were sore.

She forced herself to reach the finish line despite the excruciating pain, the coach said.

This was her third gold medal in the competition, having earlier won the women’s 100 and 200 metres.