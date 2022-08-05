Boosters provide same immunity to all, even to recipients of Sinovac

His latest study, titled “Immunogenicity of the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine as a third dose (booster) following two doses of different primary series regimens in Thailand”, was published in the National Library of Medicine (NIH) website (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35920191/) on Wednesday.

The subjects of the study were people who had received an mRNA booster shot (Pfizer) after receiving the first two jabs in Thailand.

He said people who had received two shots of the inactivated vaccines, especially Sinovac, developed similar immunity against Covid-19 as those whose first two jabs had been mRNA vaccines.

His team also studied the effects of different boosters on people whose first two vaccines were a combination of Sinovac and AstraZeneca.