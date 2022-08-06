Mon, August 15, 2022

life

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

You need a fighting spirit to relish every bit of the longest brunch in Bangkok — from 11am to 3pm — at Zuma Bangkok, St Regis, with unlimited food (except for the main course) and free flow of beverages.

If it’s a hearty brunch you are looking for to share with your favourite date, friends or with family, the elegant contemporary chic Japanese Izakaya could be the place. And if you want to keep to yourself, that is a possibility too.

As you settle into your chair, there is a wide range of drinks to choose from, whether you want to sip non-alcoholic Zuma Signature iced tea and blended mocktails, or the classy bubbly crisp Bottega Prosecco, Bollinger special Cuvée Champagne, refreshing beer and cold sake.

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

The entree offers 13 mouth-watering dishes to choose from. Even if you are a conservative and would like to stick to something simple yet satisfying, then the chef’s favourite selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki will do its magic! The icy bowl includes freshly caught oysters, Hokigai and Tako.

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

Although the main course can only be ordered once, here’s a tip from the chef himself: Go for beef tenderloin with sesame, red chilli or sweet soy, or alternatively miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf — perfect for both beef and seafood lovers! However, at this stage, after rousing your digestive system, surely you’ll have room for the flavours of amuse-bouche, something your stomach wouldn’t mind, having abundantly savoured the goodies from the entree and sashimi!

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

Satiated after the two courses, now is the time to draw on your fighting spirit and remind yourself that a big bowl of desserts lies in wait. Without that treat, it wouldn’t be able to justify the tag of longest brunch! Get ready for assorted seasonal fruits filled in an icy rock bowl, accompanied by two types of sorbet (mango and yuzu flavour), eclairs, custards and other goodies. Oh, and don’t forget the homemade pink chocolate with the Zuma logo on it.

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

The Nation would recommend our “gutsy food fighters” to tuck into the sorbet first and then move on to the eclair, but if you’re feeling more adventurous, dip the eclair into the custard next to it, and relish another heavenly combination that is soothing, calming and satisfying. The eclectic combination leaves you with an indescribable feeling. 

Finish the course with fresh fruits, a selection of tea or coffee, and you would have truly won the fight!

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

Starters

  • Thinly sliced sea bass with Yuzu, truffle oil and salmon roe (imported sea bass from France)
  • Tomato with roasted eggplant and ginger dressing

Main course

  • Spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chilli and sweet soy
  • Miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf (additional THB650)

Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

Zuma Sunday Brunch

Every Sunday

Time: Free flow from 11am until 3pm

Packages:

  • Signature THB2,180 per person (food and soft drinks)
  • Deluxe THB3,180 per person (food, Bottega Prosecco, wine and beer)
  • Premium THB4,180 per person (food, Bollinger Cuvée champagne, sake, wine and beer)
  • Children aged 4-10 THB1,080 per person
  • Children aged below 4 eat for free (one child per paying adult only, main course not included)

For Reservation

 

 

Published : August 06, 2022

By : Neena ML.

