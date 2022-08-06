Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

As you settle into your chair, there is a wide range of drinks to choose from, whether you want to sip non-alcoholic Zuma Signature iced tea and blended mocktails, or the classy bubbly crisp Bottega Prosecco, Bollinger special Cuvée Champagne, refreshing beer and cold sake.

The entree offers 13 mouth-watering dishes to choose from. Even if you are a conservative and would like to stick to something simple yet satisfying, then the chef’s favourite selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki will do its magic! The icy bowl includes freshly caught oysters, Hokigai and Tako.

Although the main course can only be ordered once, here’s a tip from the chef himself: Go for beef tenderloin with sesame, red chilli or sweet soy, or alternatively miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf — perfect for both beef and seafood lovers! However, at this stage, after rousing your digestive system, surely you’ll have room for the flavours of amuse-bouche, something your stomach wouldn’t mind, having abundantly savoured the goodies from the entree and sashimi!