Buckling down to Bangkok’s longest brunch at Zuma, St Regis

If it’s a hearty brunch you are looking for to share with your favourite date, friends or with family, the elegant contemporary chic Japanese Izakaya could be the place. And if you want to keep to yourself, that is a possibility too.
As you settle into your chair, there is a wide range of drinks to choose from, whether you want to sip non-alcoholic Zuma Signature iced tea and blended mocktails, or the classy bubbly crisp Bottega Prosecco, Bollinger special Cuvée Champagne, refreshing beer and cold sake.
The entree offers 13 mouth-watering dishes to choose from. Even if you are a conservative and would like to stick to something simple yet satisfying, then the chef’s favourite selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki will do its magic! The icy bowl includes freshly caught oysters, Hokigai and Tako.
Although the main course can only be ordered once, here’s a tip from the chef himself: Go for beef tenderloin with sesame, red chilli or sweet soy, or alternatively miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf — perfect for both beef and seafood lovers! However, at this stage, after rousing your digestive system, surely you’ll have room for the flavours of amuse-bouche, something your stomach wouldn’t mind, having abundantly savoured the goodies from the entree and sashimi!
Satiated after the two courses, now is the time to draw on your fighting spirit and remind yourself that a big bowl of desserts lies in wait. Without that treat, it wouldn’t be able to justify the tag of longest brunch! Get ready for assorted seasonal fruits filled in an icy rock bowl, accompanied by two types of sorbet (mango and yuzu flavour), eclairs, custards and other goodies. Oh, and don’t forget the homemade pink chocolate with the Zuma logo on it.
The Nation would recommend our “gutsy food fighters” to tuck into the sorbet first and then move on to the eclair, but if you’re feeling more adventurous, dip the eclair into the custard next to it, and relish another heavenly combination that is soothing, calming and satisfying. The eclectic combination leaves you with an indescribable feeling.
Finish the course with fresh fruits, a selection of tea or coffee, and you would have truly won the fight!
Published : August 06, 2022
By : Neena ML.
