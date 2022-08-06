Rampant Bayern obliterate Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga opener

Mane, who also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig, was among five different scorers in a scorching first half with Joshua Kimmich's audacious free kick that went in off the post opening their account in the fifth minute.

Benjamin Pavard drilled in their second six minutes later just before Eintracht hit the woodwork through Tuta.

But Mane headed home a Serge Gnabry cross in the 29th to make it 3-0 and then sent Thomas Mueller, who also hit the post, through to set up Jamal Musiala for their fourth in the 35th with a simple tap-in and the Eintracht defence in tatters.