New project launched in Thailand to raise awareness on rare diseases

In a move to raise funds for SMA patients in Thailand, the “Rare&Share” project held a gala dinner on Saturday at St Regis Bangkok.

Graciously attending the event was Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana.

Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Siriraj Hospital’s Faculty of Medicine and chair of the Foundation for Muscular Dystrophy, said in a speech that SMA affects one in every 10,000 people.

He said that though this disease is relatively rare in Thailand, with only 200 patients detected so far, SMA is a debilitating condition that has a huge impact on the lives of patients and their families.

“The patient is constantly aware of the disease but has no control over his or her muscles. This results in an inability to move, breathe or even swallow food. Though their intelligence and brain functions are comparable to ordinary people, SMA patients are denied many opportunities in society,” Dr Prasit explained.

The only effective treatment for this disease is gene therapy, which requires the services of specialists. SMA patients also require consistent support, regular rehabilitation and physical therapy.

According to Dr Prasit, SMA patients have two treatment options:

• Palliative care, which includes lifelong medication and gives the patient relative mobility with the use of an electric wheelchair.

• Gene therapy, which can completely cure certain diseases.

However, he said, not many SMA sufferers have access to gene therapy because it is unaffordable for most. Gene therapy for an SMA patient can cost as much as 65 million baht.