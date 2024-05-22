Organisers collaborate on Bangkok Pride Festival 2024

Waaddao Chumaporn, president and founder of Naruemit Pride and organiser of Bangkok Pride Festival 2024, said that over the past few years, people have made the Pride Parade an important event in the country.

"We want to go a little further this year, to tell the world that Thailand can organise world-class events, regardless of the global Pride network meeting in which more than 400 organisations gathered together. We aim that in 2030 we will be able to host a world-class event. We will expand the event from one day to five days to see what LGBTQIAN+ stories are all about," Waaddao said.

This year, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will open the Nimibutr Building for all parade participants to put on makeup in an air-conditioned room.

Importantly, the prime minister will also join the parade. There will be a live broadcast on Thai PBS of both the Celebration of Love parade and the Drag community on Saturday, June 1, and on all online channels from 2pm onwards.

Sanon Wangsrangboon, deputy governor of Bangkok, said: "Pride events are not just about having fun, they have a dimension of equality in many matters."

The BMA announced the following:

Civil servants working in Bangkok have the right to dress according to their gender.

Pride Clinics have expanded from more than 10 to 24 locations.

164 LGBTQ couples in 50 districts in Bangkok have been informed of their right to get married after the equal marriage law is passed..

"Bangkok Pride Parade 2024 is a celebration and promotion of diversity to show that everyone is equal. Bangkok is ready to support it becoming a reality. We will make Bangkok a livable city for everyone," Sanon said.

Sermsak Pongpanich, minister of tourism and sports, said the government does not see the LGBTQ community as a burden to anyone. Rather, it is a driving force that promotes Thailand's sustainable democracy.

“I believe that the Equal Marriage Act should be passed by the end of June. Gender diversity is not just a matter of rights. It is a matter of equal quality of life," Sermsak said.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: "The event will boost Thailand's GDP enormously, as LGBTQIAN+ people spend four times more than non-LGBTQIAN+ people.

"By 2030, we will have seen 200 million LGBTQIAN+ people from around the world visit Thailand for our campaigns ‘Tourism for All’ and ‘Tourism for Pride Destination’.”