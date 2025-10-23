Thai financial prodigy “Win Phassawin” dies at 14, leaving legacy of inspiration

Thailand’s financial community is mourning the loss of Phassawin “Win” Tantinit, a 14-year-old financial planner who captured the nation’s heart with his discipline, optimism, and forward-thinking views on life and money.

The news was announced on his Facebook page Win Phassawin, which shared that he passed away peacefully at 5:18 a.m. today. His mother wrote a heartfelt message:

“My little fighter has started his journey this morning at 5:18. Love you endlessly.”

Win became well known through the popular programme “Manut Tang Wai” (Humans of Different Ages), where he gained admiration for his practical yet profound approach to financial planning. Despite his young age, he earned income from selling sweets, product reviews, and gold investments, saving at least 20% of his earnings and setting a goal to add one baht-weight of gold each year.

He once shared an inspiring reflection that resonated widely:

“I have a ticking time bomb inside me that’s not like anyone else. I can’t rely on health as my asset anymore, so I treat starting early as my capital.”

Win’s words and actions have become a powerful source of motivation for people of all ages, reminding many that true success lies not in age, but in purpose and perseverance.