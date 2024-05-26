Thai restaurant offers free feast to celebrate Man United’s triumph

SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2024

Fans of British football team Manchester United in Thailand have been invited to join the “Moo Kata” (pork barbeque) feast to celebrate the victory in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday.

The move was initiated by a pork barbeque buffet restaurant in Khon Kaen’s Mueang district after Manchester United beat arch rival Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Apart from a free pork barbeque buffet for 200 visitors who wear Manchester United’s jersey, the restaurant will offer them free “Larb Ped” (spicy duck salad).

Thai restaurant offers free feast to celebrate Man United’s triumph

“The restaurant will hand out queue cards to participants from 3.30pm, and the feast will kick off at 4.30pm,” according to its Facebook post.

Activities to offer souvenirs for Manchester United fans will be held at 7pm, the restaurant added.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy