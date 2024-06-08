Journey back through time with Bangkok’s MRT

From June 14 to 16, the operators of Bangkok’s MRT train will take people back through time to witness the rich history of Thailand’s ancient kingdoms in an event titled “Siam Heritage from 3 Eras”, held at the Bangkok National Museum in Phra Nakhon district.

The event is being organised by Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) Plc, operator of MRT trains, under the campaign series “Happy Journey with BEM”.

The company said highlights of the event include exhibitions on the history of Thai kingdoms in ancient eras, namely Dvaravati (ca 558-1057), Sukhothai (1238-1438) and Ayutthaya (1351-1767), an exclusive walk-and-talk session with history experts to explore ancient artefacts, a workshop of hand-made souvenirs inspired by Bangkok’s handicraft communities, and stage performances of Khon (masked dance) and Thai traditional music of each era.

Foodies and book lovers will also enjoy booths selling street foods and historical books at special prices, the organisers said.

Museum admission is free for the first 1,000 people who show an MRT card. BEM also offers free shuttle service from Sanam Chai station to and from the museum during the three-day event, which runs from 9am to 8pm each day.

BEM added that the Sanam Chai station is a tourist attraction in itself, located in the middle of Rattanakosin Island, Bangkok's old town zone, which is a conservation area and has historical significance.

It is considered one of four MRT stations with the most beautiful, authentic Thai designs besides Itsaraphap, Sam Yot and Wat Mangkon stations, it said.

At the station’s concourse level under Exit 1, there is also a museum displaying multiple historical artefacts found during the excavation of the site to build the station. This museum is open to the public free of charge.