A stationery shop with a legacy dating back to the time of King Rama V

“My grandfather mentioned he had no money. The lord wanted to sell a two-storey building for 5,000 baht, recognising my grandfather’s printing experience and possession of the necessary equipment for bookbinding.”

Despite having no money, Hassan Ali gradually paid for the building, eventually owning Mohammad Printing Shop and expanding the business to include stationery items such as notebooks, pencils, pens, ink and rulers, imported from Germany and England.

“At that time, my grandfather had a typist order products to be shipped by boat, which took several months to arrive. We still have some original stationery items, relocated to Phutthamonthon,” says Priya.

Imported stationery

The stories of Priya's grandfather establishing the Mohammad stationery shop have now become a legend. Priya recounts that when her grandfather started selling stationery, he would go door-to-door to stores and ministries, much like a modern-day salesperson, until customers became familiar and came to buy from Mohammad, which served as both a stationery shop and a printing house.

“In the past, it was a beautiful two-story neo-classical building. Eventually, it was converted into a four-story building. The stationery business thrived during my grandfather and father’s times, while the printing business ceased operations 50-60 years ago,” says Priya.

"In the third generation, the business initially managed to survive. We rarely get new stationery items, but we continue to sell old ones because no other place offers the same vintage items.

“When I was a child, people would come to buy hand-bound accounting books from our shop. We also had both plain wooden and rainbow-coloured pens and penholders,” Priya reminisces.

“If it was a pen for drawing cartoons, my father ordered new metal nibs from Japan and traditional quill nibs from England and Germany, available for both Thai and English writing,” Priya adds.

Though the sale of vintage stationery is not as rewarding a business as during the times of her grandfather and father, Priya says that there are still customers ranging from 8-year-old children to art students.

“We have both German and Thai wooden rulers. Thai-made rulers are thinner than the German ones, and the numbers on the rulers are still visible, unlike the newer ones. We also have the original Pelikan ink from Germany, still in its box. Westerners keep ink bottles in their original packaging,” Priya explains.

“The original Pelikan ink bottle from the past was designed to hold quill pens after writing. We have an ink bottle from the King Rama IV era that my grandfather has kept. Though the ink is gone, the bottle has two grooves for placing quill pens on both sides, with a cork in the middle, though the cork is missing,” says Priya.

Besides pens and ink from her grandfather’s era, Mohammad Stationery Shop also has vintage paper clips made from raw iron from England and coated iron from Scotland, as well as Pelikan crayons. The latter is no longer seen today; they are pure colour sticks without wooden casings.

The German-brand Othello pencils have also vanished, and the brushes for watercolour and oil paints are made from animal hair, not synthetic fibres. The stationery shop houses many other old items, including lac for sealing parcels by melting and dripping it on tied strings.

“Even though our era is not as prosperous as my grandfather and father's, we continue because of the love and attachment. We are happy to keep selling these stationery items,” says Priya, recalling the memories of the expensive quill pens used for writing in English.

Contact Mohammad Stationery Shop at Priya: 089 689 6445

By Pomyam