Mobile data usage surges on the back of ‘Rockstar’ Lisa’s superhit single

“Rockstar”, a music video featuring Bangkok’s vibrant Chinatown, smashed records by garnering more than a million views on YouTube in less than half an hour after its release last week.
As of press time, the views had gone beyond 78 million. The music video also brought the Yaowarat neighbourhood to the attention of the world, making it a must-visit destination for fans who want to follow in Lisa’s steps.
Prathet Tankuranun, the chief technology officer at True Corporation, said the usage of smartphone applications in the neighbourhood had increased significantly, including YouTube (20 per cent), X (15 per cent) and Line (15 per cent).
“Moreover, the number of mobile users in the area has increased by around 15 per cent compared to a week before ‘Rockstar’ was released,” he said.
To meet the surging demand for mobile data in Yaowarat, he said the company’s business and network intelligence centre was responsible for analysing mobile data usage to ensure maximum benefit for its customers all the time.
“Lisa’s Rockstar phenomenon is not only a source of pride for Thai people, but also significantly stimulates tourism and the economy in the Yaowarat neighbourhood,” he added.