National Geographic photographer makes visual plea to save wildlife

Sartore was speaking during the opening ceremony for his photo exhibition at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Wednesday night.
The “National Geographic Photo Ark” exhibition showcases some of Sartore’s most captivating images, offering visitors a unique opportunity to interact with animals from the Photo Ark, including species endemic to Thailand and Southeast Asia.
The exhibition aims to educate visitors about the project, its mission and conservation efforts while engaging people of all ages through free educational materials and activities.
As an animal photographer for National Geographic magazine for nearly two decades, Sartore witnessed numerous creature extinctions, which inspired him to take action to protect these animals.
However, rather than conveying a direct message, he told a group of guests and media that he intended to use these lively, innocent and beautiful photos of animals to warm audiences’ hearts.
“My job is to travel around the world, show the beauty of this planet’s biodiversity, and make people realise how precious these wildlife are,” he said, adding that once someone values something, they will naturally want to protect it.
“I truly believe that humans have a great capacity to help prevent extinction. We simply need to take action,” he added.
Citing climate change, deforestation and human overconsumption as factors contributing to daily wildlife extinctions, Sartore told his audience that it is now or never to raise public awareness about these issues.
Supported by the US Embassy Bangkok, the exhibit featuring Sartore’s awe-inspiring work is open until July 29 in the 3rd floor Living Hall at Siam Paragon.
During the opening ceremony, US ambassador Robert F Godec also stressed the importance of international collaboration in protecting endangered species.
“This exhibition showcases the unparalleled beauty of our planet’s wildlife and serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to protect it. This is never more urgent than right now,” he said.
Godec emphasised the US’s commitment to environmental cooperation with Thailand, highlighting joint efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and initiatives like reducing air pollution and combatting climate change.
Sartore expressed his appreciation for the US Embassy’s support and the chance to showcase Thailand’s unique biodiversity.
“The Photo Ark exists to get people to look beyond themselves,” Sartore said. “We want people to realise that even the smallest creatures play a vital role. My job is to get people to engage with nature, and photography is my way of doing that.”
The Thailand debut of the Photo Ark features stunning animal portraits from around the globe, including many native species. The project is managed by Thailand’s celebrated photographer Tom Potisit.
The exhibition is part of the US Mission Thailand’s initiative to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and highlight collaborative efforts between the US and Thailand in tackling transborder wildlife trafficking.