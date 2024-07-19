National Geographic photographer makes visual plea to save wildlife

Sartore was speaking during the opening ceremony for his photo exhibition at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Wednesday night.

The “National Geographic Photo Ark” exhibition showcases some of Sartore’s most captivating images, offering visitors a unique opportunity to interact with animals from the Photo Ark, including species endemic to Thailand and Southeast Asia.

The exhibition aims to educate visitors about the project, its mission and conservation efforts while engaging people of all ages through free educational materials and activities.

As an animal photographer for National Geographic magazine for nearly two decades, Sartore witnessed numerous creature extinctions, which inspired him to take action to protect these animals.

However, rather than conveying a direct message, he told a group of guests and media that he intended to use these lively, innocent and beautiful photos of animals to warm audiences’ hearts.

“My job is to travel around the world, show the beauty of this planet’s biodiversity, and make people realise how precious these wildlife are,” he said, adding that once someone values something, they will naturally want to protect it. “I truly believe that humans have a great capacity to help prevent extinction. We simply need to take action,” he added.

Citing climate change, deforestation and human overconsumption as factors contributing to daily wildlife extinctions, Sartore told his audience that it is now or never to raise public awareness about these issues.

Supported by the US Embassy Bangkok, the exhibit featuring Sartore’s awe-inspiring work is open until July 29 in the 3rd floor Living Hall at Siam Paragon.