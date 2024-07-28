Thais enjoy reading more than alleged, publishers say





Suwich also confirmed that the publishing industry has not died in Thailand yet, saying that a book fair in April this year attracted 1.6 million people, generating 14 billion baht in revenue.

“The top five best-sellers during the event included novels (41%), light novels and comic books (21%), exam preparation books (13%), how-to books (11%) and books on health (10%),” he said.

He pointed out that books have become more expensive because of rising production costs, which include paper, logistics and wages for editorial teams. He wants the government to control the paper price or launch a measure to purchase books for libraries.

Promote books as soft power

Teerapat Charoensuk, a member of the Thailand Creative Culture Agency’s subcommittee for promoting the publishing industry, said enabling Thai people to read books is crucial to promoting Thai books internationally.

“Children should not be forced to memorise, read and write, which could affect their development and boredom on books,” he said.

Instead, he recommended offering books that are suitable for children in each learning stage to boost their knowledge, imagination and creativity.

Reading promotion needs collaboration from the Public Health Ministry and Education Ministry to ensure that it will be part of culture and child development, he said.

Teerapat said promoting Thai books and literature internationally is another way to promote Thai soft power, such as food, art, sports and tourism.

PUBAT achieved success at the Bangkok Rights Fair in April with publishers and copyright holders from 14 countries who came to trade copyright for publication worth more than 40 million baht, he said.

He expects more participants and copyright revenue next year if support is received from relevant agencies. The government should support Thai book translation for publishers and writers, so such literature can be sold digitally, he said.

He added that the Thai publishing industry can grow further if there are more activities for promoting reading, such as building communities for readers, holding book fairs, and organising meetings between publishers and readers.