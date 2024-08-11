Arts and crafts exhibition under initiative of HM the Queen Mother

According to Nation Group media outlet Krungthep Turakij on Sunday, the exhibition on the mezzanine floor highlights the Queen Mother’s journey on promotion of arts and crafts to create jobs and generate income for Thai people.

It features a variety of arts and crafts from the four regions of Thailand, such as textiles by Northern hilltribes, formal Thai national costumes in the Central region, Mudmee fabric from the Northeast, and products made from natural materials in the South.