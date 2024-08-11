Arts and crafts exhibition under initiative of HM the Queen Mother

According to Nation Group media outlet Krungthep Turakij on Sunday, the exhibition on the mezzanine floor highlights the Queen Mother’s journey on promotion of arts and crafts to create jobs and generate income for Thai people.
It features a variety of arts and crafts from the four regions of Thailand, such as textiles by Northern hilltribes, formal Thai national costumes in the Central region, Mudmee fabric from the Northeast, and products made from natural materials in the South.
Meanwhile, handicrafts made from jewel-beetle wings and Yan Lipao vine are being showcased, such as cabinets and boxes. Visitors can watch demonstrations on Yan Lipao basketry at 11am, 1pm, 5pm and 7pm every day.
In collaboration with the SIRIVANNAVARI fashion brand, the latest collection of handbags made of Thai silk under the initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya are being exhibited and offered to visitors there.
Apart from the exhibition, cultural performances to mark the Queen Mother’s 92nd birthday are being showcased on the ground floor until Monday, August 12. These performances include puppet shows, Khon dance and Muay Thai demonstrations.