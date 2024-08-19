Korean Cultural Center held \'Korean Culture Day\' at Thammasat University

The event featured the 'Moving Korean Library,' an annual program since 2022 that showcases around 500 Korean-related books and magazines.
More than 300 students majoring in Korean language attended the event, which coincided with the Open House of Korean Studies at Thammasat University (KSTU).
Students showed great interest in Korean books, including Thai translations of novels and self-improvement books such as 'Pachinko' and 'Laziness is Also a Habit.'
The event included cultural activities such as wearing a Hanbok (Korean national costume) and Korean school uniforms, as well as a Korean cuisine workshop co-hosted with aT (Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation) Center Bangkok. A highlight was the 'Making My Own Mask' competition, where participants decorated traditional Korean masks with colourful Hanji (Korean paper) after learning about Korean mask traditions.
Lee Sunju, Director of the Center, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration with Thammasat University, noting the university's significant role in Korean studies in Thailand. Since 2023, Thammasat University has offered a Korean Studies major and promoted Korean Language Studies from a minor to a major. She emphasized the Center’s commitment to promoting Korean culture in Thailand and fostering cultural exchange between Korea and Thailand.