Thai fashion collection kicks off in Shanghai

Sakarn Saensopa, the commercial consul of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, highlighted that introducing Thai fashion brands during the summer also aligns with the Shanghai Summer initiative.

"I think this event can not only stimulate the economy, but also facilitate the cultural exchange, sharing of ideas, and experiences in the realm of fashion," added Sakarn.

The entire space, from its design aesthetics to experiential details, is inspired by airport creative concepts.