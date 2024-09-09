Thai fashion collection kicks off in Shanghai

Initiated by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, the event is part of the inaugural Shanghai Summer—the first Shanghai International Consumer Season, and serves as a prelude to the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
Sakarn Saensopa, the commercial consul of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, highlighted that introducing Thai fashion brands during the summer also aligns with the Shanghai Summer initiative.
"I think this event can not only stimulate the economy, but also facilitate the cultural exchange, sharing of ideas, and experiences in the realm of fashion," added Sakarn.
The entire space, from its design aesthetics to experiential details, is inspired by airport creative concepts.
Sakarn noted that the design aims to attract more Chinese tourists to Thailand. "Chinese people love visiting Thailand, and we hope to let Chinese consumers remember Thailand as the best destination and not only go to Thailand for travelling but also to buy local products."
Polpat Asavaprapha, the founder of the Thai fashion brand Asav Group, expressed his excitement about showcasing his brand at the pop-up store.
"People here love fashion. Thailand and China also have a very long relationship and we also share a similar taste and lifestyle," remarked Polpat , the managing director of Asav Group as well as the chairman of Bangkok Fashion Society.
He Qi
China Daily
Asia News Network