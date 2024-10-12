Vijayadashami procession of Wat Khaek to take place on Saturday evening

The event is expected to draw thousands of devotees from the Tamil Hindu community in Bangkok and beyond.

Vijayadashami marks the culmination of Navratri, a nine-night festival honouring the goddess Durga. This year, Navratri celebrations at Wat Khaek began on October 2 and will end October 14.

The procession is the culmination of the annual event and will feature colourful floats, traditional music, and cultural performances. However, due to the large number of participants and spectators, Silom Road and surrounding areas will be closed to traffic from 4pm Saturday (Oct 12) until 4am the following day.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. The closed roads include:

Silom Road (arrival side) – from Nararom Junction to Surasak junction

(arrival side) – from Nararom Junction to Surasak junction Narathiwat Rajanakarin Road (arrival side) – from the Narindhorn intersection to Nararom junction

(arrival side) – from the Narindhorn intersection to Nararom junction North Sathorn Road – from Sathon junction to Narindhorn junction

– from Sathon junction to Narindhorn junction Surasak Road – from Surasak junction to Sathon junction

The procession will depart from Wat Khaek at around 7.30pm and will wind its way through the city streets.

The Bangrak District Office has urged residents and visitors to participate in the procession and experience the rich cultural heritage of the Tamil Hindu community.



