Private sector urges govt to promote Thai herbs, traditional medicine

The sector argues that Thai traditional medicine, deeply rooted in the nation's cultural heritage, has the potential to boost health tourism and establish Thailand as a global wellness destination.

Supaporn Pitiporn, chief pharmacist at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachinburi province and founding secretary general, emphasised the life-saving potential of Thai traditional medicine.

She highlighted how ancient practices can be adapted for contemporary use, citing examples such as fragrant teas and aromatherapy products derived from traditional herbs.

"Thai traditional medicine is a profession that can prescribe traditional remedies to patients. Practitioners can pursue both Thai and modern medical studies, potentially opening Thai pharmacies and contributing to the country's soft power in both public and private sectors," she explained.

The Thai herbal market is currently valued at 52 billion baht according to Sittichai Daengprasert, chairman of the Herbal Industry Group in the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). However, he noted that exports account for only 12 billion baht of this total, largely because of production standards not meeting international requirements.

To address this issue, the FTI is collaborating with various government agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, to improve industry standards comprehensively.

This initiative aims to strengthen Thailand's position in the global herbal market and expand into health tourism, which is gaining popularity among international visitors.