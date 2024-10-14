Private sector urges govt to promote Thai herbs, traditional medicine

The sector argues that Thai traditional medicine, deeply rooted in the nation's cultural heritage, has the potential to boost health tourism and establish Thailand as a global wellness destination.
Supaporn Pitiporn, chief pharmacist at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachinburi province and founding secretary general, emphasised the life-saving potential of Thai traditional medicine.
She highlighted how ancient practices can be adapted for contemporary use, citing examples such as fragrant teas and aromatherapy products derived from traditional herbs.
"Thai traditional medicine is a profession that can prescribe traditional remedies to patients. Practitioners can pursue both Thai and modern medical studies, potentially opening Thai pharmacies and contributing to the country's soft power in both public and private sectors," she explained.
The Thai herbal market is currently valued at 52 billion baht according to Sittichai Daengprasert, chairman of the Herbal Industry Group in the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI). However, he noted that exports account for only 12 billion baht of this total, largely because of production standards not meeting international requirements.
To address this issue, the FTI is collaborating with various government agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, to improve industry standards comprehensively.
This initiative aims to strengthen Thailand's position in the global herbal market and expand into health tourism, which is gaining popularity among international visitors.
Sittichai stressed the importance of government support for small entrepreneurs.
"Thai herbs are not only cultural treasures but also resources with high economic value. Exporting Thai herbs helps generate income for the country and builds the reputation of Thai products in the global market," he said.
The concept of health tourism is exemplified by projects like Play-La-Ploen, a boutique resort that has received accolades for its environmentally friendly approach to health promotion.
Pranai Saichomphu, the resort's managing director, described it as a "wellness destination" that offers holistic health experiences through Thai herbal knowledge and local wisdom.
Global trends suggest a promising future for Thailand's wellness sector.
The Global Wellness Institute projects the global health-care economy to expand by 8.6% annually until 2027, potentially reaching a market value of more than US$8.5 trillion. Thailand's Ministry of Public Health estimates that the country's medical-tourism market could reach 500 billion baht this year.
A recent survey by Marketbuzz found that Thai consumers are increasingly health-conscious, with 57% prioritising healthy foods and 70% willing to pay a premium of 10-20% for organic products.
This shift in consumer behaviour aligns with the growing global interest in wellness and natural remedies, positioning Thai traditional medicine and herbal products for potential growth in both domestic and international markets.
As Thailand seeks to leverage its rich heritage of traditional medicine and herbal wisdom, the collaboration between government and private-sector stakeholders will be crucial in realising the full potential of this form of soft power.