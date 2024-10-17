Thailand, Indonesia unite through art in expo at National Gallery

The National Gallery in Bangkok is showcasing paintings and pieces of art by Thai and Indonesian artists as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.
The “Blending Souls: Indonesia-Thailand Painting Exhibition” kicked off on October 4 in collaboration with the Indonesian embassy.
Attending the opening ceremony were Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, Indonesian Ambassador Rachmat Budiman, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and museum director Darika Thanasaksiri.
On display are more than 40 paintings from 12 Thai and 12 Indonesian artists showing their perspectives of local life, society and culture of the two countries.
The exhibition runs until October 30 and is open from 9am to 4pm from Wednesday to Sunday (except public holidays). Admission fees are 30 baht per person for Thais and 200 baht for foreigners.