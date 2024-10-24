Loy Krathong 2024 to focus on Thai ways, safety and environment

The Culture Ministry has urged public and private sectors to organise Loy Krathong activities this year with a focus on promoting traditional Thai ways, public safety, and environmental awareness.

Loy Krathong is celebrated on the full moon of the 12th lunar month, when Thais launch decorated floats or “krathong” on waterbodies to pay respect to Phra Mae Khongkha, the Goddess of Water. This year’s festival falls on November 15.

During a press event on Wednesday, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol underscored the importance of the Loy Krathong festival, noting that it reflects the traditions, religious beliefs, folk wisdom and the performance arts of the Thai people.

She urged the public and private sectors to organise Loy Krathong activities with responsibility, saying this would help the ministry’s bid of promoting Loy Krathong as a world event that attracts foreign tourists to visit the kingdom.

Sudawan highlighted 12 points the ministry would like organisers to bear in mind in staging Loy Krathong activities this year, as follows:

1. Focus on activities that build upon the values and significance of the traditional Loy Krathong festival to enhance economic value.

2. Activities should underscore the value and essence of Loy Krathong festival.

3. Use only environmentally friendly krathongs to keep the waterways clean.