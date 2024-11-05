Golden Mount glitters with annual temple fair from Friday

Bangkok’s Golden Mount kicks off its traditional 10-day fair ahead of Loy Krathong on Friday.
For 10 days, the famous landmark will light up with cultural shows, traditional music, games, fighting demonstrations, food stalls and more.
Festival-goers are invited to take part in the traditional procession at 6am to drape the Phra Borom Banphot Chedi at the mount's summit in a red cloth, marking the fair's opening on Friday.
Observed since the reign of King Chulalongkorn (1868-1910), the ceremony is believed to bring happiness, peace and prosperity to attendees.
The fair also sees visitors offer marigold flowers to Buddha statues at the Golden Mount’s Wat Saket, in the hope of attracting luck in love and prosperity. The temple mount is home to a host of sacred artefacts, including the principal Buddha image located at its base.