A “paw-sitive” approach to celebrate an eco-friendly Loy Krathong

As Thailand prepares to celebrate the annual Loy Krathong Festival on Friday, a unique and heartwarming initiative has emerged from Ubon Ratchathani province.

The “Krathong Khao Ma Stray” [Krathong stray dogs food] project aims to combine tradition with compassion, offering a sustainable and charitable way to honour the “Mother of Waters”.

Traditionally, Loy Krathong involves releasing small, decorated vessels adorned with flowers, candles, and incense into rivers and waterways. While beautiful, these practices often contribute to water pollution. To address this issue, the Hong Kue Ma, Ubon Ratchathani University page on Facebook, has proposed a novel solution: creating krathong made from banana leaves filled with food for stray animals.

The idea is simple yet impactful: Instead of releasing traditional krathong, participants can prepare these eco-friendly versions filled with rice and other dog-friendly treats. These can then be distributed to stray animals, providing them with a meal and a symbolic offering to the river spirits.

The initiative has garnered significant attention online, with many netizens praising the innovative approach. However, some have raised concerns about the inclusion of sausages in the krathong, as they may not be suitable for dogs.

In response, the page has clarified that sausages will be removed from future krathong and replaced with more appropriate food items.

By promoting eco-friendly practices and acts of kindness, the “Krathong Khao Ma Stray” project demonstrates how traditional festivals can be celebrated in a sustainable and compassionate manner. It encourages individuals to consider the environmental impact of their actions and to extend a helping hand to those in need, both human and animal.

