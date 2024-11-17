More than 50,000 people expected to attend Impact’s Loy Krathong event

The centre’s corporate communications director Jintana Phongpakdee said that the event opened on Friday (November 15) from 4.30pm to 11pm and ends on Sunday.
Some 15 balloons showcased at the event included an elephant, a turtle and a rabbit, she said, adding that spectacular light and sound shows involving these balloons are being held twice daily at 7pm and 9.45pm.
Visitors are allowed to float their krathongs at a pontoon near the lake. However, they have been asked to float krathongs made from biodegradable materials.
Up to 4,500 krathongs are being offered at the event priced at 80-300 baht apiece, Jintana said.
Other event highlights include a 22-metre balloon tunnel, entertainment activities, music shows, food and consumer goods at more than 100 booths. Up to 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day Loy Krathong event.
“This event is suitable for every one whether coming with families, couples, friends or colleagues,” Jintana said, adding that visitors are also allowed to take their pets to attend the event.