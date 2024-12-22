Bangkok Matching firm polls men’s preferences in women

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2024

Pale Chinese-like complexions, being at least 160 centimetres tall, and earning a 30,000-baht monthly salary are among Thai men’s preferences when choosing women they are interested in, according to a survey by Bangkok Matching.

The survey showed that 80% of Thai men care little about women's professions, saying that women should just do honest work and be able to take care of themselves.

On monthly salary, 50% of Thai men said 30,000 baht is all right, while 40% said women should at least have a job. This indicated that Thai men are looking for their partners to help pave the way for the future rather than being housewives.

The survey also showed that 80% of Thai men are interested in women who have bachelor’s degrees, while 15% don't care much about women’s education backgrounds.

Bangkok Matching firm polls men’s preferences in women

As for women's appearance, 80% of Thai men prefer women who are taller than 160 centimetres, while only 0.0001% said they are interested in women who are less than 155cm tall.

Meanwhile, 85% of Thai men prefer women with slender bodies and Chinese-like pale skin. Women’s hairstyles are not a problem among Thai men, but 50% said they do not prefer those who have had too many surgeries.

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy