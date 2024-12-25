Fine Arts Department offers wide range of attractions for New Year

National museums nationwide will showcase their Buddha statues, aiming to allow devotees to pay respect for their prosperity during the period, the department said.

The Bangkok National Museum in Phra Nakhon district is showcasing a collection of 10 Buddha images aged between 300-800 years from Wednesday (December 25) until January 5.

People are invited to visit the National Museum of Royal Barges, Chankasem National Museum and Ayutthaya Historical Park at night, where many cultural antiques are showcased.

The National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok Noi district will showcase eight royal barges and components used in the procession from December 27 to 29. Highlight royal barges include Suphannahong, Anantanakkharat and Narai Song Suban HM Rama IX.

Chankasem National Museum in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district is allowing people to visit Chankasem Palace with its history dating back to the Ayutthaya Kingdom in 1577, Fridays to Sundays.

Ayutthaya Historical Park allows people to visit four ancient temples every Fridays to Sundays until February 28, namely Wat Phra Ram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Ratchaburana and Wat Chaiwatthanaram.