'Nakhon Sawan Lantern Festival' – the ultimate photo spot this New Year

The event features lantern sculptures that blend art, light, music, and beautiful gardens. Visitors will encounter three realms of lanterns, a lantern sculpture contest, a tree of wishes, and a stunning light and sound tunnel perfect for photo opportunities.
The Nakhon Sawan Lantern Festival, an annual highlight in the Pak Nam Pho district, has gained increasing popularity over the years. The event showcases both large and small lantern sculptures and offers various activities for guests to enjoy the art in a unique setting.
With spectacular light shows and the beauty of lanterns, the festival creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, making it an experience not to be missed for art lovers, as well as those eager to immerse themselves in the local culture of Nakhon Sawan.
The festival runs from today until January 1, 2025, from 5.30pm to 10pm at Sawan Park (Nong Somboon), Nakhon Sawan Province.
The Festival highlights the cultural diversity of Thai people of Chinese descent communities. During the Chinese New Year festival, different sub-groups create unique and beautiful lantern sculptures to showcase their cultural identities.
The festival, which is separate from Chinese New Year, aims to promote year-round tourism activities, fostering community development and generating income.