'Nakhon Sawan Lantern Festival' – the ultimate photo spot this New Year

With spectacular light shows and the beauty of lanterns, the festival creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, making it an experience not to be missed for art lovers, as well as those eager to immerse themselves in the local culture of Nakhon Sawan.

The festival runs from today until January 1, 2025, from 5.30pm to 10pm at Sawan Park (Nong Somboon), Nakhon Sawan Province.

The Festival highlights the cultural diversity of Thai people of Chinese descent communities. During the Chinese New Year festival, different sub-groups create unique and beautiful lantern sculptures to showcase their cultural identities.