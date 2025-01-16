Bangkok holding outdoor movie event to celebrate marriage equality

To celebrate the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage, the city will host an outdoor movie event showcasing two acclaimed LGBTQ+ films.
"Doi Boy" and "Solid by the Seashore" will be screened on January 18-19 at Lumpini Park's Entertainment Building from 5pm to 10pm.
This free event, titled "Bangkok Klang Plang", aims to celebrate this significant milestone.
Saturday, January 18: “Doi Boy”
This award-winning film, which won Pad-Arawat the Best Actor award at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Pad-Arawat, actor M-Bhumiphat, director Nonthawat Nambenjapol, and Theerapha Pirohakul, deputy secretary to the Prime Minister for political affairs.
The panel will be moderated by Nakorn Phopairoj.
The evening will include a screening of the short film "Gaze And Hear" by Nonthawat Nambenjapol and live music performances by J-Penguin Villa and Better Weather.
Sunday, January 19: “Solids by the Seashore”
This Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) Best New Currents winner will be followed by a discussion with co-writer Khalil Pissuwan, actor Koya-Ilda, and actress Prae-Ravipha.
The panel will be moderated by Warm-Siravich Boonprasitkarn.
The evening will feature performances by the Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra, Sin Singular, and Creative Shark, as well as a screening of the short film "Confession" by Kittiphum Poompha from Silpakorn University.
Getting There: