Bangkok holding outdoor movie event to celebrate marriage equality

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2025

Two LGBTQ+ films to be shown on Jan 18-19, besides panel discussion

 

To celebrate the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage, the city will host an outdoor movie event showcasing two acclaimed LGBTQ+ films.

 

"Doi Boy" and "Solid by the Seashore" will be screened on January 18-19 at Lumpini Park's Entertainment Building from 5pm to 10pm.

 

This free event, titled "Bangkok Klang Plang", aims to celebrate this significant milestone.

 


 

 

         Saturday, January 18: “Doi Boy”

This award-winning film, which won Pad-Arawat the Best Actor award at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Pad-Arawat, actor M-Bhumiphat, director Nonthawat Nambenjapol, and Theerapha Pirohakul, deputy secretary to the Prime Minister for political affairs.

 

The panel will be moderated by Nakorn Phopairoj.

 

The evening will include a screening of the short film "Gaze And Hear" by Nonthawat Nambenjapol and live music performances by J-Penguin Villa and Better Weather.

 

 

 

          Sunday, January 19: “Solids by the Seashore”

This Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) Best New Currents winner will be followed by a discussion with co-writer Khalil Pissuwan, actor Koya-Ilda, and actress Prae-Ravipha.

 

The panel will be moderated by Warm-Siravich Boonprasitkarn.
The evening will feature performances by the Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra, Sin Singular, and Creative Shark, as well as a screening of the short film "Confession" by Kittiphum Poompha from Silpakorn University.

 

Getting There:

  • Public Transport: Buses 4, 13, 14, 15, 17, 45, 46, 47, 50, 62, 67, 76, 77, 115, 141, 167, 504, 507, 514, A3, 2-28, 3-52L, 3-52R, and 3-53.
  • BTS Skytrain: Alight at Lumpini Station.
  • Bike sharing: Free one-trip per person per day.

 

