Bangkok holding outdoor movie event to celebrate marriage equality

To celebrate the recent legalisation of same-sex marriage, the city will host an outdoor movie event showcasing two acclaimed LGBTQ+ films.

"Doi Boy" and "Solid by the Seashore" will be screened on January 18-19 at Lumpini Park's Entertainment Building from 5pm to 10pm.

This free event, titled "Bangkok Klang Plang", aims to celebrate this significant milestone.



