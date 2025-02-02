Why do Thais offer boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon?

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2025
|
Stephanie Adair

Many Thais have a strong tradition of making vows, promising offerings in return for granted wishes. A well-known example is Taekwondo athlete Panipak Wongpattanakit, who, after winning gold at the 2020 Olympics, fulfilled her vow by offering 1,200 boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon

Following the 2024 Olympics, she revealed in a livestream that she had pledged 100,000 boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon Temple and 10,000 to Wat Phra Kaew.

Why do Thais offer boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon?
The Power of Praying to Luang Por Sothon


Luang Por Sothon is one of Thailand’s most revered Buddha images. Many believe that praying to him brings success in work, finances, health, and protection from harm. His reputation for granting wishes makes the temple a popular destination for those seeking divine intervention. However, according to tradition, there are two things that should never be requested from Luang Por Sothon:


Exemption from Military Service – It is believed that Luang Por Sothon favors those who serve as soldiers to protect the country. Asking for exemption from conscription is thought to go against his wishes.

Why do Thais offer boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon?
Children – According to legend, children granted by Luang Por Sothon may be destined for military service or may be born with physical impairments, as they are reincarnated soldiers from past battles.

Why Boiled Eggs?

Why do Thais offer boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon?
Those who pray to Luang Por Sothon often make offerings of boiled eggs, ranging from just three to hundreds of thousands. There are a few theories behind this tradition:

A Beloved Offering – It is believed that Luang Por Sothon favors boiled eggs, making them a preferred choice for devotees.

Historical Significance – The temple is located in Chachoengsao, a province known for its large egg farms. This made eggs a readily available and convenient offering.

Why do Thais offer boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon?
Symbol of Life and Prosperity – Eggs have long been associated with new beginnings and good fortune. 


Whether seen as a sacred tradition or a cultural practice, offering boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon remains a meaningful expression of faith and gratitude for many Thais.


 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy