Why do Thais offer boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon?

Following the 2024 Olympics, she revealed in a livestream that she had pledged 100,000 boiled eggs to Luang Por Sothon Temple and 10,000 to Wat Phra Kaew.



The Power of Praying to Luang Por Sothon



Luang Por Sothon is one of Thailand’s most revered Buddha images. Many believe that praying to him brings success in work, finances, health, and protection from harm. His reputation for granting wishes makes the temple a popular destination for those seeking divine intervention. However, according to tradition, there are two things that should never be requested from Luang Por Sothon:



Exemption from Military Service – It is believed that Luang Por Sothon favors those who serve as soldiers to protect the country. Asking for exemption from conscription is thought to go against his wishes.



Children – According to legend, children granted by Luang Por Sothon may be destined for military service or may be born with physical impairments, as they are reincarnated soldiers from past battles.