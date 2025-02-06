Thailand\'s Billion-Baht Bet on Muay Thai: From Ancient Art to Global Soft Power

Thailand is betting big on Muay Thai. The government is leveraging the ancient martial form, known as the "art of eight limbs", as a key weapon in its soft power strategy, aiming to generate billions of baht for the national economy.
The gamble kicks off with the "Muay Thai World Festival" this month, a landmark event poised to catapult the sport onto the global stage and attract up to 30,000 attendees.
Four of Muay Thai's biggest stars—Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmuu9, Saenchai Deenaym, and Stamp Fairtex—are headlining the festival, at Siam Paragon from February 5-9.
"This year marks the dawn of Muay Thai's golden age," says Surapong Suebwonglee, chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee.
The government has committed 700 million baht to amplify the sport's international presence, funding initiatives ranging from the ongoing festival to programmes for upskilling Muay Thai practitioners at over 400 camps nationwide.
This investment underscores the government's soft power strategy, which includes standardising Muay Thai instruction and camp management to position Thailand as the premier destination for Muay Thai training.
The soft-power spotlight is also transforming local businesses. Restaurants near the historic Rajadamnern Stadium report exceptional growth as tourism and local interest surge. More than 10,000 Muay Thai camps now operate across Thailand, with 3,500 registered officially.
The sport's influence stretches well beyond Thailand's borders. Nearly 4,000 Muay Thai gyms operate across Europe alone, where the market for Muay Thai-related businesses is worth over 200 billion baht.
To capitalise on this international interest, Thailand has introduced special 90-day visas for Muay Thai students.
"Many practitioners bring their families along, contributing significantly to our tourism sector," explained Phimon Srivikorn, advisor to the prime minister.
Beyond the festival and domestic initiatives, Thailand plans to conduct masterclass roadshows in 10 key markets, including the UK, France, and Germany.
These roadshows have proven remarkably successful, with each 7-million-baht investment reportedly generating between 100 to 200 million baht in returns, as participants often choose to continue their training in Thailand.
The ongoing World Festival features not only traditional fights but also celebrity matches, fashion shows, and cultural exhibitions, reflecting Muay Thai's evolution from a combat sport to a global cultural phenomenon.
As Muay Thai continues its transformation from an ancient battlefield art to a modern global phenomenon, Thailand is poised to reap significant economic benefits while sharing one of its most treasured cultural traditions with the world, securing its legacy for generations to come.