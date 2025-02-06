Thailand\'s Billion-Baht Bet on Muay Thai: From Ancient Art to Global Soft Power

Thailand is betting big on Muay Thai. The government is leveraging the ancient martial form, known as the "art of eight limbs", as a key weapon in its soft power strategy, aiming to generate billions of baht for the national economy.

The gamble kicks off with the "Muay Thai World Festival" this month, a landmark event poised to catapult the sport onto the global stage and attract up to 30,000 attendees.

Four of Muay Thai's biggest stars—Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmuu9, Saenchai Deenaym, and Stamp Fairtex—are headlining the festival, at Siam Paragon from February 5-9.

"This year marks the dawn of Muay Thai's golden age," says Surapong Suebwonglee, chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee.

The government has committed 700 million baht to amplify the sport's international presence, funding initiatives ranging from the ongoing festival to programmes for upskilling Muay Thai practitioners at over 400 camps nationwide.