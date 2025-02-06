Sukhothai Historical Park to be lit up throughout February

The Sukhothai Historical Park in Mueang district of Sukhothai province will be decorated with lights and lit up every weekend from now until March 2, in a move to promote tourism to the World Heritage Site that was the first capital of the Kingdom of Siam.

Under the campaign “Sukhothai Light Up: Light & Love”, decorative lights will illuminate the historical park every Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 9pm, Phnombootra Chandrajoti, director-general of the Fine Arts Department said on Thursday.

Visitors are invited to participate in two special events on the night of February 12, which is Makha Bucha Day, and the night of February 14, or Valentine’s Day.

Makha Bucha is a Buddhist holiday that commemorates the fourfold assembly of 1,250 enlightened monks (arhat) that took place more than 2,500 years ago. All of the monks, who had been ordained personally by Lord Buddha, met spontaneously, with no prior scheduling, beneath the first full moon of March (the month of Makha).

On February 12, there will be a religious ceremony where visitors walk clockwise around the temple with lit candles in hand to pay respect to the Buddha.

Meanwhile, an open-air screening of romantic movies will be held at the park on the night of February 14 to celebrate the day of love.