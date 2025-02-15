Exploring Little Myanmar: a cultural haven in Bangkok

In the heart of Bangkok, a vibrant Burmese community has established itself, creating "Little Myanmar".

This neighbourhood serves as a cultural and social hub for Myanmar nationals, offering a slice of home amid the urban landscape.



Located near Phra Khanong, Little Myanmar is marked by bustling markets, Burmese-language signage, and shops selling traditional goods. Stalls and small eateries offer authentic Burmese dishes, from the famed mohinga, a savory fish-noodle soup, to laphet thohk, a tangy tea-leaf salad. Vendors take care in preparation, ensuring each bite transports patrons to Yangon.