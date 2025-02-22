Fashion brands use AI to enhance workflow and customer experience

Global luxury brands were among the first to adopt AI, with giants like Louis Vuitton and Prada leading the way. LVMH Group, the parent company to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, uses AI to improve demand forecasting, inventory management and product recommendations, in partnership with Google’s AI technology.

In August 2024, Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, announced a $300 million investment in five AI-focused companies through his venture capital arm, Agla Ventures.

Prada has also embraced AI, teaming up with Adobe in March 2023 to implement real-time customer data platforms and tools that optimize the customer journey. These tools offer personalized brand experiences by analyzing customer preferences.

Moncler took AI integration a step further in February 2023 when it unveiled an AI-generated advertising campaign during London Fashion Week. The campaign was produced entirely through generative AI in collaboration with Maison Meta. Other brands, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Cartier’s parent company Richemont, use AI for trend prediction and inventory management.