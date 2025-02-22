Thai student discovers her heritage through folk dance

Founded in 1952, this pioneering all-female team is the first of its kind in the Chaoshan region of Guangdong province, with members ranging from teenagers to nearly 80-year-olds. Performers come from all walks of life — spirited young girls, agile middle-aged men and even food delivery workers dancing between shifts.

The Yingge dance, or "dance to the hero's song", is a form of folk dance popular in Guangdong that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and is often performed during traditional Chinese festivals. As a dynamic blend of theatre, dance and martial arts, it was listed among the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Once just a traditional folk performance, Yingge dance has seen a recent surge in popularity. Videos of its energetic routines have flooded social media, earning it the title of the "ultimate Chinese New Year atmosphere booster".

While men's Yingge performances are inspired by the legendary Water Margin, one of the four great classical novels in Chinese literature, women's routines often draw from the tales of legendary Chinese heroines such as Mu Guiying and Hua Mulan.

Thanita watched in awe as the dancers moved in unison, their forms embodying strength and grace. "Incredible! How do they stay so synchronized? Compared to traditional Thai dance, this feels much more powerful and rhythmic — it's exhilarating!" she exclaimed.

The team's coach Wu Yanhua said: "Most of our members are under 20, balancing their studies and work. They train purely out of passion."