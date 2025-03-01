Thailand boosts Muay Thai trainer certification to meet global demand

The Department of Skill Development (DSD) is ramping up efforts to certify professional Muay Thai trainers, following a directive from Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.

This initiative aims to elevate the global standing of Muay Thai and attract foreign investment.

Decha Prukpattanarak, director general of the DSD, disclosed that Ratchakitprakarn recently visited Santichai Fitness, a facility in Thailand that provides Muay Thai training to Hong Kong residents.

The visit highlighted the lucrative opportunities available to qualified instructors, including high wages, complimentary accommodation and meals, and the prospect of permanent residency in Hong Kong after seven years of service.

Crucially, possessing a DSD-issued Labour Skill Standard Test certificate guarantees a trainer's proficiency, making them highly sought after by fitness centres and Muay Thai camps offering premium remuneration.

The demand extends beyond Hong Kong, with significant interest from places such as Taiwan, Japan, Canada and the United States, as well as a robust domestic market.