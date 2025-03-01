Thailand boosts Muay Thai trainer certification to meet global demand

The Department of Skill Development (DSD) is ramping up efforts to certify professional Muay Thai trainers, following a directive from Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn.
This initiative aims to elevate the global standing of Muay Thai and attract foreign investment.
Decha Prukpattanarak, director general of the DSD, disclosed that Ratchakitprakarn recently visited Santichai Fitness, a facility in Thailand that provides Muay Thai training to Hong Kong residents.
The visit highlighted the lucrative opportunities available to qualified instructors, including high wages, complimentary accommodation and meals, and the prospect of permanent residency in Hong Kong after seven years of service.
Crucially, possessing a DSD-issued Labour Skill Standard Test certificate guarantees a trainer's proficiency, making them highly sought after by fitness centres and Muay Thai camps offering premium remuneration.
The demand extends beyond Hong Kong, with significant interest from places such as Taiwan, Japan, Canada and the United States, as well as a robust domestic market.
Accelerated Training to Fill Labour Shortage
In response to the growing demand, the Ministry of Labour has instructed the DSD to expedite the production of certified Muay Thai trainers for both domestic and international markets. This initiative seeks to standardise Muay Thai skills and enhance its global recognition.
Decha elaborated that the DSD has authorised Muay Thai camps, educational institutions, and public and private bodies to function as Labour Skill Standard Testing Centres for Muay Thai Instructor Level 1.
Thirty-two centres now are operational nationwide, including the Sports Authority of Thailand, Nakhon Phanom Provincial Sports School, Chaiya Vocational College, Samart Payakaroon Gym, and Chor Chana Chai Muay Thai Lumpinee Camp.
Furthermore, DSD experts have conducted overseas tests, with recent assessments in Taipei in late December 2024, and planned tests in Tokyo on May 26.
To date, 210 Muay Thai trainers have been certified by the DSD. However, this figure remains insufficient to meet the labour market's requirements. Trainers yet to undergo certification are strongly encouraged to participate to improve their career prospects and earning potential.
Enquiries can be directed to the Institute for Skill
Development and Provincial Skill Development Offices across Thailand, via the Ministry of Labour hotline on 1560, extension 4, or through the DSD's Facebook page.
"Muay Thai is attracting considerable global attention," Decha said. "The government is committed to promoting it as a sport with elevated standards and skills, while showcasing Thai cultural heritage and generating substantial income. Certified Muay Thai trainers are pivotal to this endeavour."