Phuket’s Sarasin Bridge is a silent witness to a tragic love story

The Sarasin Bridge in Phuket is more than just a convenient connection between land and sea for the people. It has become known as a symbol of development in the region, and as the stage for the climax of a tragic love story.
For decades, Sarasin Bridge was the main link between Phuket and the mainland, replacing unreliable ferry services when it was completed in 1967.
The 660-metre-long bridge made it easier for people and goods to move between the resort island and Phang Nga province.
Named after Pote Sarasin, a former Thai prime minister, the bridge is a symbol of progress in the area. Before it was built, travellers had to rely on ferries that were sometimes delayed by weather conditions.
The bridge helped Phuket grow by making it accessible, paving the way for its rise as a major tourist destination.
It was also at the Sarasin Bridge that the climax of a tragic love story, that the locals still remember, happened.
Locals have been sharing the story of two lovers who were separated by a class divide in the 1980s. Dam Saetan, a truck driver, and Kanchana "Kiw" Saeng-ngow, a student from a wealthy family, fell deeply in love with each other.
The couple’s relationship faced strong opposition from society and their families, given their vastly different backgrounds.
Kanchana’s parents strongly disapproved of their relationship, believing Dam was not worthy of their daughter.
Their opposition was relentless. Kanchana’s parents restricted her movements, forbidding her from seeing Dam or even communicating with him. They pressured her to break off the relationship and arranged meetings for her with a man from a well-off family.
They believed a wealthy, well-educated man would provide Kanchana with a better future, rather than a truck driver. When Kanchana refused to comply, her parents threatened to withdraw financial support for her education, using her academic future as a bargaining chip.
The pressure extended beyond her family. Friends and relatives sided with her parents, warning her that a life with Dam would bring hardship.
Meanwhile, Dam faced his own struggles. He was ridiculed for daring to love someone from a higher social class and was warned to stay away from Kanchana. He tried to prove himself by working harder, hoping to show that love mattered more than wealth, but the societal divide was too strong to overcome.
Desperate to be together, they tried to find ways to defy their families, but every attempt was thwarted. With no hope left, they made a heart-wrenching decision, which was to leave the world together.
Late one night, they travelled to Sarasin Bridge and tied themselves together with a long cloth. Hand in hand, they climbed onto the railing and jumped. Their bodies were later found in the sea.
As Phuket became more popular, traffic increased, leading to the construction of the Thao Thep Krasattri Bridge in 1993 and the Sarasin 2 Bridge in 2011. Instead of tearing down the original Sarasin Bridge, officials have turned it into a scenic walkway.
At its centre is an octagonal pavilion in Sino-Portuguese style. Today, the bridge is a peaceful place where visitors can admire the Andaman coast.
Sarasin Bridge remains a special landmark, blending history, romance and beauty.