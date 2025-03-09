Phuket’s Sarasin Bridge is a silent witness to a tragic love story

The Sarasin Bridge in Phuket is more than just a convenient connection between land and sea for the people. It has become known as a symbol of development in the region, and as the stage for the climax of a tragic love story.

For decades, Sarasin Bridge was the main link between Phuket and the mainland, replacing unreliable ferry services when it was completed in 1967.

The 660-metre-long bridge made it easier for people and goods to move between the resort island and Phang Nga province.

Named after Pote Sarasin, a former Thai prime minister, the bridge is a symbol of progress in the area. Before it was built, travellers had to rely on ferries that were sometimes delayed by weather conditions.

The bridge helped Phuket grow by making it accessible, paving the way for its rise as a major tourist destination.