Wat Hua Lamphong: Bangkok’s temple of giving

In the heart of Bangkok, Wat Hua Lamphong stands as more than just a temple, as it is a place of charity and compassion.
Known as the “Coffin Temple”, it is famous for its donation programme that helps provide proper funerals for those who pass away without family or financial support.
Wat Hua Lamphong dates back to the reign of King Rama IV in the 19th century. Originally a small temple, it was renovated and expanded during King Rama V’s rule to serve the growing population in Bangkok. Today, the temple is an important spiritual site.
The venue is closely linked to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, which runs a 24-hour coffin-donation scheme. For 500 baht, visitors can sponsor a coffin for a person who would otherwise be buried without dignity.
This act of giving, known as making merit, is an important part of Thai Buddhist culture, as it is believed to bring good karma to the donor and the deceased.
The donation process is simple yet meaningful. Visitors fill out a form, receive a donation slip, and attach it to a coffin as a symbol of their support. They then take part in a short prayer ceremony and burn the slip as an offering, which many believe helps bring good fortune.
Beyond coffin donations, the temple offers other ways to make merit.
Visitors can feed cows to save them from slaughter, release birds for good luck, or melt wax to create large candles used in religious ceremonies.
These small but symbolic acts are said to bring blessings and remove bad luck. For those seeking spiritual guidance, the temple is also home to fortune tellers who offer insights into the future.
Open 24 hours a day, it welcomes both locals and tourists who wish to do good, reflect on life, or seek spiritual comfort. Whether you come to donate, pray, or simply observe, the temple offers a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness and giving.