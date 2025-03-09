Wat Hua Lamphong: Bangkok’s temple of giving

In the heart of Bangkok, Wat Hua Lamphong stands as more than just a temple, as it is a place of charity and compassion.

Known as the “Coffin Temple”, it is famous for its donation programme that helps provide proper funerals for those who pass away without family or financial support.

Wat Hua Lamphong dates back to the reign of King Rama IV in the 19th century. Originally a small temple, it was renovated and expanded during King Rama V’s rule to serve the growing population in Bangkok. Today, the temple is an important spiritual site.

The venue is closely linked to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, which runs a 24-hour coffin-donation scheme. For 500 baht, visitors can sponsor a coffin for a person who would otherwise be buried without dignity.

This act of giving, known as making merit, is an important part of Thai Buddhist culture, as it is believed to bring good karma to the donor and the deceased.

