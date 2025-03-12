2025 Bangkok book fair to draw 13M visitors, Bt430M in sales

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) anticipates that this year’s Bangkok book fair will draw over 13 million visitors, with book sales expected to exceed 430 million baht.
PUBAT President Suwich Rungwattanapiboon announced that the 53rd National Book Fair and 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair 2025 will be ASEAN’s largest book fair. The event will take place from 27 March to 7 April at Halls 5-8 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).
Following last year’s record-breaking attendance, PUBAT has expanded the event, increasing the number of halls from three to four and the total exhibition space from 15,000 to 20,000 square metres to accommodate the growing number of visitors.
Suwich stated that 400 publishers and bookstores will participate, displaying over 2 million books across 1,200 booths. The fair will be divided into seven themed zones:
Visitors can also enjoy 10 exhibitions and over 100 creative activities throughout the fair.
A key highlight will be an exhibition featuring seven books translated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, organised by Nanmeebooks.
Recognising the growing global interest in Thai literature, PUBAT will also host the Bangkok Rights Fair 2025, its second book copyright trade event. The fair will welcome 115 firms from 14 countries and economies, with over 200 business-matching meetings expected to generate copyright sales worth $2 million (Bt68.5 million).
Additionally, PUBAT will sign cooperation agreements with two major international agencies: Taiwan Creative Content Agency and Kota Buku from Malaysia.
With an expanded venue, international collaborations, and a wide range of books and activities, Bangkok’s biggest book fair is set to be an unmissable event for book lovers and industry professionals alike.