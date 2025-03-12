2025 Bangkok book fair to draw 13M visitors, Bt430M in sales

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) anticipates that this year’s Bangkok book fair will draw over 13 million visitors, with book sales expected to exceed 430 million baht.

PUBAT President Suwich Rungwattanapiboon announced that the 53rd National Book Fair and 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair 2025 will be ASEAN’s largest book fair. The event will take place from 27 March to 7 April at Halls 5-8 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).

Following last year’s record-breaking attendance, PUBAT has expanded the event, increasing the number of halls from three to four and the total exhibition space from 15,000 to 20,000 square metres to accommodate the growing number of visitors.