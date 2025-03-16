Phi Ta Khon: Thailand’s lively ghost festival

Every year, the quiet town of Dan Sai in Loei province bursts into life with the vibrant and hauntingly playful Phi Ta Khon Festival.

Known as Thailand’s “Ghost Festival”, it is a mix of spirituality, folklore, and revelry that captivates both locals and visitors.

Rooted in Buddhist and animist beliefs, the festival is said to have originated from a legend of Prince Vessantara, a past life of the Buddha. When he returned to his kingdom after a long journey, his people celebrated so joyously that even spirits joined in. This tale lives on in the festival’s atmosphere.

Held annually in June or July, Phi Ta Khon is part of the Bun Luang festival, which includes merit-making ceremonies and traditional rituals. The event’s date is determined by local monks based on the lunar calendar.

The most striking feature of Phi Ta Khon is its ghost masks – elongated, brightly painted, and often adorned with elaborate patterns. Made from coconut husks and rice steamers, these masks transform the wearers into spirits who dance, tease, and parade through the streets.