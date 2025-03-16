Phi Ta Khon: Thailand’s lively ghost festival

Every year, the quiet town of Dan Sai in Loei province bursts into life with the vibrant and hauntingly playful Phi Ta Khon Festival.
Known as Thailand’s “Ghost Festival”, it is a mix of spirituality, folklore, and revelry that captivates both locals and visitors.
Rooted in Buddhist and animist beliefs, the festival is said to have originated from a legend of Prince Vessantara, a past life of the Buddha. When he returned to his kingdom after a long journey, his people celebrated so joyously that even spirits joined in. This tale lives on in the festival’s atmosphere.
Held annually in June or July, Phi Ta Khon is part of the Bun Luang festival, which includes merit-making ceremonies and traditional rituals. The event’s date is determined by local monks based on the lunar calendar.
The most striking feature of Phi Ta Khon is its ghost masks – elongated, brightly painted, and often adorned with elaborate patterns. Made from coconut husks and rice steamers, these masks transform the wearers into spirits who dance, tease, and parade through the streets.
The festival spans three days. The first day is filled with lively processions of costumed participants, music, and playful antics. The second day features Buddhist ceremonies and spiritual rituals, while the final day sees monks delivering teachings.
Phi Ta Khon is celebrated in Dan Sai, a district in the mountainous Loei province of northeastern Thailand. The town is known for its rich cultural heritage and strong community ties. Visitors can immerse themselves in the local way of life while experiencing one of Thailand’s most distinctive festivals.
Despite its ghostly theme, Phi Ta Khon is far from eerie. It is a joyous occasion that highlights Thailand’s deep-rooted traditions. For those seeking a festival that is both visually spectacular and culturally enriching, Dan Sai’s Ghost Festival is a worthwhile experience.