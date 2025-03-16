Thailand’s unique rain-making festival that involves cats

Hae Nang Maew is a little-known yet captivating Thai tradition held to invoke rain and guarantee a successful harvest.

Steeped in centuries-old beliefs, this festival uniquely involves cats, regarded as messengers that carry prayers to the rain gods.

The festival dates back to ancient times, originating as a ritual to combat drought and ensure fertile lands for agricultural communities.

It is most commonly celebrated in rural areas of northern and northeastern Thailand, where water scarcity can pose a significant threat to crops.

Held during the dry season, typically around May or June, just before the monsoon rains, Hae Nang Maew is an event that locals rely on to influence the arrival of much-needed rainfall.

The ceremony’s central focus is the creation of symbolic offerings, typically made from rice, sweets, and other edible materials, shaped in the form of cats.

These offerings are carefully placed at the altars of local temples, where the spirits of nature are believed to reside. The cat-shaped offerings are thought to please the rain gods, invoking their favour and urging them to send rain to nourish the land.