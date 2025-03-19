Bangkok to host grand water festival across 12 areas in April

Festival-goers can capture memorable photos, shop for local products and enjoy music and cultural performances, including Muay Talay, Muay Tap Chak, Sepak Takraw, Thai sword fighting and Thai chess.

Participants can also explore and learn about old communities and Songkran history through cycling and boat rides. Additionally, they can join an exclusive kayaking trip along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, from Thewarat Market pier to Hua Lamphong pier, with a stop for delicious food at Chinatown Market Chaloem Buri.