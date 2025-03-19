Bangkok to host grand water festival across 12 areas in April

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19, 2025

Bangkok will host a grand Water Festival 2025 across 12 areas from April 12-15, celebrating Thailand's cultural heritage.

Under the theme “Great Songkran, Great Fun,” both Thai and foreign visitors can enjoy a water procession featuring Buddha statues from five royal temples, pass through a holy water tunnel and participate in the ritual of pouring water on Buddha statues.

Festival-goers can capture memorable photos, shop for local products and enjoy music and cultural performances, including Muay Talay, Muay Tap Chak, Sepak Takraw, Thai sword fighting and Thai chess.

Participants can also explore and learn about old communities and Songkran history through cycling and boat rides. Additionally, they can join an exclusive kayaking trip along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, from Thewarat Market pier to Hua Lamphong pier, with a stop for delicious food at Chinatown Market Chaloem Buri.

Here are the 12 areas where the Songkran festival will be held:

  • Wat Phra Chetuphon
  • Wat Arun 
  • Wat Kalayanamit 
  • Wat Rakhangkhositaram
  • Wat Prayurawongsawat
  • Asiatique The Riverfront
  • Maharaj Pier
  • Sooksiam at IconSiam Pier
  • Guan Yu Shrine Pier (Khlong San)
  • Ong Ang Canal
  • Wat Bophit Phimuk
  • Chinatown Market Chaloem Buri (runs on April 13-15)

