A guide to eight Thai royal traditional dresses

Thai Amarin (ชุดไทยอมรินทร์)

For evening events that require a touch of luxury, Thai Amarin is the go-to choice. This outfit is more elaborate, featuring rich fabric, intricate embroidery, and luxurious embellishments. It’s often worn at formal dinners, banquets, and state receptions, making it a symbol of sophistication.

Thai Boromphiman (ชุดไทยบรมพิมาน)

Thai Boromphiman is a formal evening gown designed for high-level royal events and official functions. The long-sleeved blouse is sewn to the ankle-length skirt, creating a seamless, graceful silhouette. The fabric is usually richly woven with intricate patterns, adding a touch of grandeur.

Thai Chakri (ชุดไทยจักรี)

One of the most well-known styles, Thai Chakri is a draped ensemble that adds elegance and charm to evening events and weddings. The standout feature is its long, flowing sash (sabai), worn over the shoulder, giving it a distinctively traditional yet sophisticated appeal.

Thai Chakrapat (ชุดไทยจักรพรรดิ)

Reserved for high-ranking women, Thai Chakrapat is among the most regal of all traditional dresses. This outfit is heavily embroidered with gold and silver thread, making it an opulent choice for formal royal ceremonies and prestigious events.

Thai Dusit (ชุดไทยดุสิต)

A modern interpretation of royal fashion, Thai Dusit is often seen at formal evening gatherings, high-profile banquets, and state functions. The fitted, elegant gown, usually made of luxurious silk, presents a sleek yet timeless look.

Thai Siwalai (ชุดไทยศิวาลัย)

Finally, the Thai Siwalai is designed for royal and high-profile events, featuring a flowing shoulder sash and intricate details. Its graceful and polished appearance makes it a favourite for ceremonial occasions.

A timeless legacy

Each of these dresses showcases Thailand’s heritage, craftsmanship, and elegance. Whether worn at a royal event, a wedding, or an official reception, they carry the essence of Thai culture and tradition.

Which of these stunning Thai dresses would you love to wear?