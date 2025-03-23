Bangkok’s Victory Monument: A symbol of history and resilience

In the heart of Bangkok,the Victory Monument rises as a sentinel of Thailand's resilient spirit. Erected in 1941, this imposing structure commemorates a pivotal moment in the nation's history, the Franco-Thai War of 1940-1941.

The early 20th century was a period of territorial disputes for Thailand.

In 1940, tensions escalated between Thailand and French Indochina over territories ceded to France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The ensuing conflict, known as the Franco-Thai War, saw Thailand asserting its claims over these regions. Although the war was brief, it was significant for Thailand, leading to the reclamation of some territories.

To honor the 160 soldiers, policemen, and civilians who sacrificed their lives during this conflict, the Thai government commissioned the construction of the Victory Monument.

Designed by the renowned Thai architect M.L. Pum Malakul, the monument features an obelisk surrounded by five statues representing the army, navy, air force, police, and civilian populace, symbolising the unity and collective effort of the nation.

The Italian sculptor Corrado Feroci, who later adopted Thai nationality under the name Silpa Bhirasri, crafted these statues, blending Western artistic styles with Thai symbolism.

The monument's design is a fusion of Western and Thai elements. The central obelisk, reminiscent of ancient Egyptian structures, signifies strength and victory.

The surrounding statues, rendered in a heroic style, reflect the art trends of the 1940s, embodying the valor and resilience of the Thai people. Each figure stands as a testament to the collective contributions of different sectors of society during the war.