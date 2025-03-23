Bangkok’s Robot Building: A Landmark changed

Bangkok’s Robot Building was a standout from the moment it was completed in 1986.

Designed by Thai architect Sumet Jumsai, it was inspired by a toy robot his son had. The building, which served as the headquarters for the Bank of Asia, immediately grabbed attention with its unique, playful design.

Its 20-storey structure featured robotic features—antennae, round "eyes," and exposed bolts, that gave it character and charm on Sathorn Road.

What made the Robot Building special was not just its unusual look, but how the design was also functional.

The protruding features weren’t just decoration; they cleverly housed mechanical systems and air-conditioning units.

The building was hailed as one of the most significant of its time, even being recognised by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles as one of the 50 most important buildings of the 20th century.