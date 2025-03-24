Ancient 7-tiered stupa spire over 1,000 years old unearthed in Phayao

Part of an ancient temple was discovered in a rice field near the Ban Chedi Ngam community, which had been expropriated for the Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong railway project.
Locals have long referred to the site as "Wat That Nok Saeo." The temple is estimated to be around 1,000 years old, as numerous old bricks and lotus-shaped pillars were found there.
The fully intact seven-tiered stupa spire stands two metres tall with a one-metre-wide base.
The village headman, residents and monks used a crane to transport the artefact to Wat Chedi Ngam in Mueang district, where it awaits further inspection by the Fine Arts Department next week.
Following the discovery, villagers cordoned off the site to prevent treasure hunters and illegal excavators from entering.
Locals plan to gather historical evidence to preserve the ancient temple as an archaeological site and future tourist attraction for the Ban Chedi Ngam community.