Activities to mark Thai Heritage Conservation Day in early April

According to the Fine Arts Department, this day, observed on April 2 every year, commemorates Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s royal dedication to preserving national heritage.
Thai Heritage Conservation Week will take place from April 2-8, encouraging public participation in heritage preservation. On April 2, entry to historical parks and national museums nationwide will be free.
Throughout the week, various activities in collaboration with public and private sectors will be held nationwide. In Bangkok, events are scheduled at Wat Apson Sawan Worawihan in Phasi Charoen district.
The National Museum in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district will host seminars, dance, and music performances from April 2-8. Highlights include the Piphat ensemble, Khon masked dance, and drama performances based on Thai literature such as Sang Thong and Khun Chang Khun Phaen.
A traditional dance to honor Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will be presented on April 2, with a concert by national artists scheduled for April 8.