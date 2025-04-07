The curious origins of the 'white elephant

Today, the idiom “white elephant” is widely used to describe a burdensome possession, something more trouble than it’s worth. But behind the phrase lies a fascinating history rooted in royal tradition, spiritual reverence, and a dash of cunning politics in Southeast Asia—particularly in Thailand.

The origin of the term traces back to the ancient kingdoms of Thailand (formerly Siam), where white elephants, albino elephants with pale skin, were regarded as sacred animals.

In Buddhist culture, these rare creatures symbolised power, prosperity, and divine blessing. Many theories suggested that they were so revered that only the monarch could own one, and they were exempt from labor. Instead, they were housed lavishly, fed special diets, and given ceremonial treatment.

But with prestige came problems. Maintaining a white elephant was enormously expensive, and its sanctity meant it couldn’t serve any practical purpose.

Over time, the gift of a white elephant became an ironic punishment. As legend has it, Thai kings would bestow one upon a courtier who had fallen out of favor, a gesture that appeared generous but often financially ruined the recipient. Some historians believed that this cultural nuance is what gave rise to the idiom’s negative connotation.