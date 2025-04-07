The curious origins of the 'white elephant

Today, the idiom “white elephant” is widely used to describe a burdensome possession, something more trouble than it’s worth. But behind the phrase lies a fascinating history rooted in royal tradition, spiritual reverence, and a dash of cunning politics in Southeast Asia—particularly in Thailand.
The origin of the term traces back to the ancient kingdoms of Thailand (formerly Siam), where white elephants, albino elephants with pale skin, were regarded as sacred animals.
In Buddhist culture, these rare creatures symbolised power, prosperity, and divine blessing. Many theories suggested that they were so revered that only the monarch could own one, and they were exempt from labor. Instead, they were housed lavishly, fed special diets, and given ceremonial treatment.
But with prestige came problems. Maintaining a white elephant was enormously expensive, and its sanctity meant it couldn’t serve any practical purpose.
Over time, the gift of a white elephant became an ironic punishment. As legend has it, Thai kings would bestow one upon a courtier who had fallen out of favor, a gesture that appeared generous but often financially ruined the recipient. Some historians believed that this cultural nuance is what gave rise to the idiom’s negative connotation.
By the mid-19th century, the phrase had entered the English language.
According to Etymonline, the first recorded use of “white elephant” in English dates to 1851. By the late 1800s, it was already being used metaphorically in the UK and US to describe expensive projects or possessions with little practical value.
In the Victorian era, the term was popularised further through “white elephant sales,” fundraising events where people donated unwanted goods. These sales reflected the evolving meaning of the idiom: an item once considered valuable, now regarded as a burden.
From royal gift to metaphor for impracticality, the story of the white elephant is a curious example of how culture, language, and history intertwine, and how a sacred symbol can become a cautionary expression across the glob