Bangkok Celebrates Over Two Centuries of History with Week-Long Festivities

The Thai Ministry of Culture has announced a collaborative effort with both public and private organisations, alongside a network of religious, artistic, and cultural bodies, to stage a grand commemoration entitled "Under the Royal Auspices: 243 Years of Rattanakosin City".
The festivities are set to unfold across three key locations in Bangkok from the 23rd to the 27th of April, 2025.
Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol detailed that the Ministry is working in concert with government departments, businesses, and various faith-based, artistic, and cultural groups to deliver this significant event.
The "Under the Royal Auspices: 243 Years of Rattanakosin City" celebration will take place at Chulalongkorn University's Centenary Park, the National Museum Bangkok, and Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan.
The aim is to mark the 243rd anniversary of the establishment of Rattanakosin as Thailand's capital and to pay homage to the profound benevolence and honour of His Majesty King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great, the inaugural monarch of the Chakri Dynasty, who founded the city on the 21st of April, 1782 – a milestone now over two centuries past.
Throughout the Chakri Dynasty, Thai monarchs have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, undertaking numerous royal duties to forge a robust and stable nation, underpinned by their considerable wisdom and foresight.
They have also diligently fostered the country's religious, artistic, and cultural landscape, ensuring its flourishing continuation to the present day.
The commemorative event will commence with religious ceremonies on the 20th of April, 2025, at 9:09 in the morning, featuring a propitiation of the deities on the lawn situated between the Maha Chulalongkorn and Maha Vajiravudh Buildings at Chulalongkorn University.
The following day, the 21st of April, 2025, will see a merit-making ceremony at 7:00 AM dedicated to the revered royal ancestors, followed by the offering of alms to 99 Buddhist monks at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram.
Later that morning, at 9:30 AM, a ceremony to honour the sacred spirits of the city pillar shrine will be held at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine.
This year's programme of activities will be spread across three distinct venues:
1. Chulalongkorn University's Centenary Park:
Attendees can look forward to the "Light of Royal Wisdom" immersive art exhibition, a tribute to His Majesty the King and the Chakri Dynasty's royal forebears, alongside celebratory pavilions and academic sessions.
The park will also host a variety of cultural and musical performances, including Nora dance, a Western orchestra by the Fine Arts Department, performances by the Folk Artists Association under the Department of Cultural Promotion, Khon masked theatre by the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, contemporary cultural showcases by the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, and appearances by well-known artists.
Demonstrations of Rattanakosin's cultural heritage will feature intangible cultural traditions, Thai cuisine and sweets, contemporary Thai workshops, a Thai food market, a local produce market, a cultural product market, and an artists' market.
2. National Museum Bangkok:
The museum will offer cultural performances, a special nighttime opening (Night Museum), outdoor cinema screenings, and stalls selling local products and food.
3. Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan:
The temple will host a "Temple Fair: A Journey to the Past, Exploring the Kudi Chin-Khlong San Community" event. Activities will include paying respects to Buddha images for blessings, cultural performances, cultural tourism initiatives, nighttime bicycle tours of local temples, a Luk Thung and Luk Krung singing competition, a three-faith food contest, and demonstrations and sales of distinctive cultural products from the Kudi Chin area.
The Ministry of Culture extends a warm invitation to all Thai citizens to join in commemorating the profound gratitude owed to every monarch of the Chakri Dynasty and to embrace and implement the guiding principles of His Majesty the King, such as volunteerism, acting with heartfelt kindness, unity, and the sufficiency economy philosophy.
This celebration also aims to collectively preserve, conserve, and build upon the nation's artistic and cultural legacy for enduring sustainability, enabling younger generations to learn about the historical establishment of Rattanakosin and to foster pride in their Thai identity.
Furthermore, it seeks to promote religious, artistic, and cultural tourism, generate employment and income for local people and communities, and contribute to the overall national economic growth.
Event Schedule Highlights:
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Monday, April 21, 2025
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Performance: BKK 2025
At the National Museum Bangkok:
At Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan:
For further details, please contact the Culture Hotline on 1765 or visit the Facebook page of the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture.