Bangkok Celebrates Over Two Centuries of History with Week-Long Festivities

The Thai Ministry of Culture has announced a collaborative effort with both public and private organisations, alongside a network of religious, artistic, and cultural bodies, to stage a grand commemoration entitled "Under the Royal Auspices: 243 Years of Rattanakosin City".

The festivities are set to unfold across three key locations in Bangkok from the 23rd to the 27th of April, 2025.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol detailed that the Ministry is working in concert with government departments, businesses, and various faith-based, artistic, and cultural groups to deliver this significant event.

The "Under the Royal Auspices: 243 Years of Rattanakosin City" celebration will take place at Chulalongkorn University's Centenary Park, the National Museum Bangkok, and Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan.

The aim is to mark the 243rd anniversary of the establishment of Rattanakosin as Thailand's capital and to pay homage to the profound benevolence and honour of His Majesty King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great, the inaugural monarch of the Chakri Dynasty, who founded the city on the 21st of April, 1782 – a milestone now over two centuries past.

Throughout the Chakri Dynasty, Thai monarchs have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, undertaking numerous royal duties to forge a robust and stable nation, underpinned by their considerable wisdom and foresight.

They have also diligently fostered the country's religious, artistic, and cultural landscape, ensuring its flourishing continuation to the present day.

